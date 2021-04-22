NEWS SCHEDULE

National schedule for Thursday, April 22 -Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -PM's address at US President Biden's climate conference -Political briefings NCR -Stories related to oxygen crisis in hospitals -Developments regarding farmers' protests NORTH -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments -Cabinet meetings in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh -Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold COVID review meeting SOUTH -Andhra Pradesh Group of Ministers meeting on COVID EAST -Sixth phase of assembly polls in West Bengal -Home Minister Amit Shah's election rallies -Mamata Banerjee's public meetings WEST -Bombay HC to hear PIL on rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra prisons -HC to hear PIL seeking door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens -HC to hear PIL claiming pandemic mismanagement by Maharashtra govt PTI DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)