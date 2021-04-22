Levi’s® Buy Better, Wear Longer

On April 22, Levi's® has launched a new spring campaign — "Buy Better, Wear Longer" — that raises awareness and speaks to our shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption. Featuring an inspiring group of changemakers — Jaden Smith, Xiye Bastida, Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl, Emma Chamberlain, and Marcus Rashford MBE — this multi-platform global ad campaign fuses Levi's® longstanding commitment to making quality clothing that can last for generations with the passion of six icons and activists working on issues critical to the future of our planet.

"Ultimately, Levi's® denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons. So we are also using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices: to wear each item longer, for example, to buy SecondHand, or to use our in-store Tailor Shops to extend the life of their garments," says Jennifer Sey, Brand President. "As a company that has celebrated pioneers and aspired to bring inventive environmental solutions to the market, we saw our voice in these young leaders. The change will come if we all work together and we're humbled to partner with them in reducing our collective impact on the planet."

Buy Better, Wear Longer also encapsulates Levi's® ongoing efforts to drive more sustainable production practices: by driving ambitious climate and water action and by investing in materials and technologies such as Cottonized Hemp and Organic Cotton, and scaling Water<Less® manufacturing, Levi's® is working to reduce our own natural resource footprint and help deliver a more planet-friendly apparel industry. In fact, to cite one example, 76% of all Levi Strauss & Co. products, and 70% of all Levi's® bottoms and Trucker Jackets are now made using our Water<Less® technology — built on a series of finishing techniques and water recycling guidelines that have saved more than 4 billion liters of water and resulted in the recycling of nearly 10 billion liters of water since they were first introduced. These innovations have been open-sourced to share and encourage the industry to adopt these water-saving practices.

We recognize that fashion production and consumption have reached unsustainable levels: between 2005 and 2020, global clothing consumption doubled. We have more items in our wardrobes, but we wear each garment fewer times. And then we are far too quick to toss it out, keeping clothing for almost half as long as we did 15 years ago. That's why we're rallying together to call for "Buy Better, Wear Longer" — with the recognition that we have work to do ourselves.

"You experience the difference when you have jeans that have been through it all with you, or when you go thrifting for second-hand jeans. A pair of Levi's® holds up better and holds its value longer. It's both physical and emotional durability that we strive to offer consumers by investing in quality and designing for lasting value." — Paul Dillinger, VP Product Innovation.

Our campaign partners share both our passion for this effort and our sense of urgency. Emma Chamberlain is a leading voice among her generation. She's a true fashion lover who prefers thrifting, secondhand, and making something old, new again. Longtime brand partner and like-minded thinker, Jaden Smith's interest in water have led him to raise awareness around our planet's limited resources. Marcus Rashford, an English footballer, is a philanthropist and fierce advocate for youth from underserved communities.

"The world we live in encourages us to constantly buy. It puts us in this bad cycle. I'm glad that Levi's® is changing that message by making thrifting cool. Some of my favorite pairs are thrifted. And I'm even happier to see that Levi's® is supporting these amazing young voices who are all speaking up for the environment." — Jaden Smith In addition to these cultural icons, three young activists are putting their words into actions: Melati Wijsen, a 20-year-old Indonesian social entrepreneur, co-founded a non-profit that successfully campaigned to ban plastic bags from Bali in 2019 and is focusing now on empowering youth. Xiye Bastida, born and raised in San Pedro Tultepec, Mexico, a town stricken by both drought and floods, knows first-hand what climate change can bring and is taking to the streets to fight for a more planet-friendly future. Indigenous climate activist and hip-hop artist Xiuhtezcatl has produced tracks like ''What the Frack'' and ''Speak for the Trees,'' where he blends music with environmental justice.

"The climate crisis is the biggest threat that we have but it's also the biggest opportunity we have to move forward." — Xiye Bastida The Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign will be carried out on all Levi's® platforms – digital, social, and broadcast – globally to share this message far and wide, and as a reminder that a sustainable future is one where companies and consumers around the world come together to rethink fashion. We'll be sharing the stories of these young voices over the next several months and continuing to highlight the changemakers that are envisioning a more inclusive and planet-friendly tomorrow for us all.

LEVI'S® BUY BETTER, WEAR LONGER HERO CAMPAIGN FILM

LEVI'S® BUY BETTER, WEAR LONGER INDIVIDUAL TALENT FILMS & RELEASE SCHEDULE • April 23 – Jaden Smith • April 27 – Emma Chamberlain • April 30 – Marcus Rashford • May 3 – Xiye Bastida • May 5 – Melati Wijsen • May 7 – Xiuhtezcatl

About the Levi's® brand The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading jeanswear and accessories is available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear, and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.TM, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

