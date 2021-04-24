Left Menu

Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. I have tested negative appreciate if you can respect our privacy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:45 IST
India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

''Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate it if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!'' Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

