India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

''Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate it if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!'' Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

