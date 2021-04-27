Left Menu

People News Roundup: Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her "horrific" jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday. The lawyer David Markus said it's unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, like Epstein, commit suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Unions key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and ...

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021