World News Roundup: Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed; Philippines tells China to mind its own business and more

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed

Myanmar's pro-democracy unity government, formed to oppose the military junta that seized power nearly three months ago, on Wednesday ruled out talks on the crisis until all political prisoners are released. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a path for Myanmar out of the bloody turmoil that followed the Feb. 1 coup and has called for an end to violence and talks between all sides.

EU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battle

European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver COVID-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays.

France draws up bill on surveillance of jihadist websites

France plans to strengthen its counter-terrorism laws by permitting the use of algorithims to detect activity on jihadist and other extremist websites. Draft legislation was submitted to President Emmanuel Macron and his government at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, after a wave of Islamist and Islamist-inspired attacks on French soil in recent years, including last Friday.

Indians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin next month as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and fuelling an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.

Hong Kong passes immigration bill, raising alarm over 'exit bans'

Hong Kong's legislature passed on Wednesday a controversial immigration bill, which lawyers, diplomats and right groups fear will give authorities unlimited powers to prevent residents and others from entering or leaving the Chinese-ruled city. The government has dismissed those fears as "complete nonsense," saying the legislation, which will come into effect on Aug. 1, merely aims to screen illegal immigrants at source amid a backlog of asylum applications and does not affect constitutional rights of free movement.

UK's Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation

Britain's Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight days before local elections across England and for the election of the Welsh and Scottish regional assemblies, Johnson is facing a stream of allegations about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions about who leaked what from his office.

Calm returns to Chad capital after deadly protests against military rule

The capital of Chad appeared calm on Wednesday morning, with security forces deployed in large numbers and burning tyres still smouldering in the streets, a day after at least five people were killed in clashes between protesters and the army. Civil society groups have called for more demonstrations against the military, which took power after long-serving president Idriss Deby was killed on April 19.

Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist", making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time".

Philippines tells China to mind its own business over maritime drills

China has no business telling the Philippines what it can or cannot do within its waters, Manila's defense ministry said on Wednesday, rejecting Beijing's opposition to its ongoing coastguard exercises. Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters China has "no authority or legal basis to prevent us from conducting these exercises" in the South China Sea because "their claims... have no basis."

DIY deals: How private equity firms buy assets from themselves

What's a fair price when you are selling something to yourself? On Wall Street, that's not a trick question. A growing number of private equity firms are establishing new funds to buy portfolio companies from funds they already control. With the buyer and seller each an entity controlled by the same private equity firm, scrutiny is growing over how they price such deals.

