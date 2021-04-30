Left Menu

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:26 IST
People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court and more
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuses with a bruise around her left eye, which the lawyer called a "black eye." The photo was attached to a letter from Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees Maxwell's criminal case.

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets' abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursday. Four of the five suspects were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs and safely returned them after a reward was offered, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship

Popstar Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ghodawat Consumer becomes a 1000 Cr Brand

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer GCPL, part of well diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group SGG, recently touched a momentous milestone. The company while riding...

Survivors recount horror, panic as stampede kills atleast 40 in Israel

Survivors of a tragic stampede at a Jewish festival in northern Israel on Friday recounted their horror and panic as they were crushed and trapped along with the dead bodies, gasping for breath and waiting for help, according to media repor...

Over 2.45 crore register for Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi, Apr 30 PTI More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1, according to the U...

EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.Swedish music streaming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021