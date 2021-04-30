People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court and more

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer
A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuses with a bruise around her left eye, which the lawyer called a "black eye." The photo was attached to a letter from Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees Maxwell's criminal case.
Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs
Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets' abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursday. Four of the five suspects were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs and safely returned them after a reward was offered, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship
Popstar Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.
