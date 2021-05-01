Rio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed over alleged COVID-19-related graft

A Brazilian court confirmed on Friday the impeachment of Rio de Janeiro's state governor Wilson Witzel over alleged graft in the purchase of medical supplies and services to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Witzel, who denies any wrongdoing, had been temporarily removed from power in August 2020.

Investigations by Brazilian prosecutors say that Witzel bought 700 million reais ($128.76 million) in ventilators which have never been delivered to treat COVID-19 patients. ($1 = 5.4366 reais)

