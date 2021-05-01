Left Menu

Trudeau says he learned of death of two Canadians in 'tragedy' at Mount Meron

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 06:00 IST
Trudeau says he learned of death of two Canadians in 'tragedy' at Mount Meron

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he had learned of the death of two Canadians in "the tragedy during the Lag B'Omer celebrations at Mount Meron" in Israel.

Medical teams worked on Friday to identify 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival on the slopes of Mount Meron, with children among the dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giulianis phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.They a...

Republican lawmakers flay Biden for curbs on travel from India

Republican lawmakers on Friday criticised President Joe Biden for imposing restrictions on travel from India in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Restricting travel to our ally India while leaving our border open to ...

India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.Theres goin...

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021