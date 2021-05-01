Pentagon chief calls for 'new vision' for American defence

In his first major speech as Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin has called for developing a “new vision” for American defence in the face of emerging cyber and space threats and the prospect of fighting bigger wars.

Reflecting President Joe Biden's promise to put diplomacy first in dealing with foreign policy problems, Austin on Friday said the military should provide leverage that diplomats can use to prevent conflict. His comments suggested a contrast with what critics call the militarisation of US foreign policy in recent decades.

“US military isn't meant to stand apart, but to buttress US diplomacy and advance a foreign policy that employs all of our instruments of national power,” Austin said.

He chose to spell out his ideas at Pearl Harbor, at the center of US military power in the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting US concerns that China's rapid modernisation and growing assertiveness make it a powerful adversary. Notably, Austin in his speech did not explicitly mention China or North Korea.

In his first four-plus months as defence secretary, Austin has focused less on big policy pronouncements and more on immediate issues like the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and internal issues like extremism in the military, as well as launching broad reviews of defense strategy.

Speaking with the USS Arizona Memorial and the Battleship Missouri Memorial in the background, Austin cautioned that the US military cannot be satisfied with believing it is the strongest and most capability military in the world today — “not at a time when our potential adversaries are very deliberately working to blunt our edge.” He appeared to be referring to China, which other officials say has accelerated its military modernisation and sped up its construction of a wide range of sophisticated weaponry while the US was focused for two decades on combatting extremist groups like al-Qaida in Afghanistan and, more recently, the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Austin, who spent more than 40 years in the Army, including as the top American commander in Iraq during the last years of US combat there, noted that he had spent most of the past two decades in “the last of the old wars.” “The way that we fight the next major war is going to look very different from the way that we fought the last ones,” he said. “We all need to drive toward a new vision of what it means to defend our nation.” He spoke at a ceremony marking the arrival of Adm John Aquilino as the new commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, succeeding Adm. Philip Davidson, who has been outspoken in his concerns that China is proceeding with urgency to be in position to potentially take Taiwan by force within several years.

In his departing remarks at Friday's ceremony, Davidson repeated his assertion that China is using “pernicious” behaviour to challenge US dominance in the region and to remake the international order in its image.

Austin mentioned no specific potential flashpoints for conflict in the Indo-Pacific region but said the US must develop a new vision of defense that takes greater advantage of new technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing, which he described as a framework that allows data to be processed while it's being collected, and to absorb and share it instantaneously.

