India records highest single-day spike with over 4 lakh new COVID cases

India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. India also witnessed as many as 2,99,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,56,84,406.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 30. Of these 19,45,299 samples were tested on Friday. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,49,89,635 crore, informed the health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

