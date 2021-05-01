Left Menu

Gadkari sets road construction target for next two years at Rs 15 lakh crore

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:51 IST
Gadkari sets road construction target for next two years at Rs 15 lakh crore
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crores in next two years. Gadkari was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

He said that the Government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in the road sector. The Minister said that in India, projects like the National Infrastructure pipeline (NIP) for 2019-2025 is the first of its kind and the government is committed to provide world-class infra to its citizens and improving the quality of their lives.

He said that under the NIP, there are over 7,300 projects to be implemented at a total outlay of Rs 111 lakh crore by the year 2025. He said that the NIP aims at improving project preparation, and attract investment into infrastructures like highways, railways, ports, airports, mobility, energy and agriculture and rural industry.

Addressing the Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit through video conferencing on Friday, the Minister said that in the new era of bilateral relations, the national interests of India and the United States are converging and there is growing confidence between both the administrations that all outstanding trade issues will be resolved and major trade agreements will be signed soon. The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

