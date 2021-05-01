Left Menu

2nd man held without bond in fatal shooting of Chicago girl

A second man was ordered held without bond Friday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald.Demond Goudy, 21, was out on bond for four separate felony cases at the time of the April 18 shooting of Jaslyn Adams, according to Cook County Assistant States Attorney Kevin Deboni.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 01-05-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:05 IST
2nd man held without bond in fatal shooting of Chicago girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A second man was ordered held without bond Friday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald's.

Demond Goudy, 21, was out on bond for four separate felony cases at the time of the April 18 shooting of Jaslyn Adams, according to Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Debono. Goudy is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack that also wounded the girl's father.

Goudy opened fire twice on the vehicle the girl and her father were in, Deboni told Judge David Navarro during a bond hearing, adding Goudy posed a threat to the community.

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were in a McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's West Side when two men got out of a silver Audi and opened fire. They had gotten back into the Audi when the victims' car started moving forward, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Prosecutors didn't detail a motive in the shooting.

Goudy's attorney, Cathryn Crawford, brought up several objections during the hearing, including the revealing of Goudy's juvenile record. She did not introduce any positive background information about Goudy after saying she could not go along with the proceedings.

Marion Lewis, 18, is also being held without bond on murder charges in the girl's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021