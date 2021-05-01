Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's cabinet meeting, passing away of Soli Sorabjee covered

Several Urdu publications in their Friday editions prominently highlighted the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which focused on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:46 IST
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's cabinet meeting, passing away of Soli Sorabjee covered
PM Narendra Modi chairing meeting of union council of ministers held through video conference on Friday. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Several Urdu publications in their Friday editions prominently highlighted the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which focused on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. Most publications also carried the news of former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee passing away at the age of 91.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that Prime Minister Modi chaired a cabinet meeting which was scheduled in the wake of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. It also reported that the Supreme Court asked the Centre why it could not vaccinate the entire country's population against COVID-19 free of cost under the National Immunisation Programme and asked for its response into the matter by May 10.

It also carried the news of noted jurist and former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee passing away on Friday at the age of 91. Many leaders including Prime Minister and Home Minister expressed grief over his demise. Inquilab: The publication reported that the Supreme Court has said that no state should clamp down on information if citizens communicate their grievances on social media. The top court made this statement amid an alarming Covid surge in the country and stressed that it will "treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed".

Janata Dal United (JDU) president Lalu Prasad was released from jail after three years after completion of bail formalities in the Dumka Treasury case at a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. However, he will still remain in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences for his treatment. The newspaper also reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed satisfaction over the covid situation in the state. He said that the current restrictions imposed have helped contain the spread of Covid-19 and that his government is not planning to impose any additional measures.

Hindustan Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet meeting was reported by the daily in which he said that the entire government machinery is actively participating in fighting theCOVID-19. It also carried the news that the vaccination drive for people between the age group of 18-45 years will start from today (May 1), and also reported the new of senior journalist Rohit Sardana passing away due to Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021