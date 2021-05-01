Left Menu

Depleting water level in Yamuna may affect supply, hit hospitals in Delhi: Chadha to Haryana CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:16 IST
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said depleting water level in the Yamuna river is leading to a shortage of drinking water in several parts of Delhi and may also affect hospitals in the city in the coming days.

He urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available for the national capital.

The water level at Wazirabad pond has dipped to 667.20 feet from the normal level of 674.5 feet as Haryana has been releasing less raw water into the river, Chadha said.

The water from the Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla, and Chandrawal treatment plants.

''The water production at the three WTPs has reduced due to depleting water levels in the Yamuna. This is leading to a shortage of water supply in several residential areas. It can also affect hospitals in Delhi in the coming days. Please help Delhi in times of coronavirus,'' he tweeted in Hindi. Drinking water supply has been hit in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi due to decreasing water levels in the river, the DJB said.

