Left Menu

PIL for CBI probe into politicians procuring Remdesivir mentioned in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:17 IST
PIL for CBI probe into politicians procuring Remdesivir mentioned in HC

A PIL demanding an FIR and CBI probe into claims of politicians being able to procure and distribute Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, even as others run pillar to post to get the medicine, was mentioned before the Delhi High Court on Saturday.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli by advocate Virag Gupta who was asked by the court to bring the petition on record during the day.

The plea questions how politicians are able to procure large stocks of the medicine without having the requisite permission under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, when the general public was not getting it.

Petitioner Deepak Singh, the chairperson of Hruduya Foundation and a national-level shooter, has contended that ''denying access to medicines for one's own political gain is a crime of very serious nature, and affects coronavirus patients all over India''.

Singh has alleged in his plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Pathak, that politicians have been involved in large-scale hoarding, transfer and distribution of crucial medicines like Remdesivir.

''Political parties, most of which are invariably headquartered in Delhi, are taking advantage of their political powers and giving patronage to the medical mafia,'' the plea claimed.

Besides lodging of FIR and CBI invetsigation, the plea also seeks ''detention of persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per the National Security Act, 1980'' and ''disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines''.

PTI HMP SKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

A number of U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed or injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Israel, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Saturday.At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured in the ...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...

Kohli is in his prime, will start scoring hundreds soon: Yousuf

Pakistan batting great Muhammad Yousuf believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli is in his prime and will soon start getting hundreds again in all formats.Kohli, considered one of the best current batsmen in the world, has not scored a hundr...

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021