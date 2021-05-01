Left Menu

Ghaziabad newborn beats COVID-19 after 15 days of medical treatment

A newborn in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who tested positive when he was eight days old, successfully beat the disease and tested negative on Friday after 15 days of medical treatment.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:44 IST
Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A newborn in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who tested positive when he was eight days old, successfully beat the disease and tested negative on Friday after 15 days of medical treatment. "The mother was Covid negative before delivery. After going home she got infected. The 8-days-old baby also got the virus. The infant has now tested negative for COVID-19, we have discharged newborn after 15 days of treatment," informed a doctor at the Yashoda hospital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh is among the ten states that reported 73.71 per cent of the new cases in the country. The state reported 34,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. With 3,10,783 active cases at present, Uttar Pradesh is among the ten states cumulatively accounting for 78.22 per cent of India's total active cases, as per the ministry.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh is among the ten states that account for 76.75 per cent of the new deaths in the country. The state recorded 332 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Meanwhile, India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday. With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

