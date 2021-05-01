Farmers 'struggle' against farm laws to 'intensify', say unions

Even as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to crumble the country's health care system, Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have said that they will "intensify" their "struggle" against the contentious farm laws. A meeting held on Thursday between CTUs and Sectoral Federations/Associations along with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) concluded to "carry forward and intensify the united workers-peasants struggle against the destructive policies of the central government," read the joint statement issued on Friday.

The farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre. They have been protesting against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Reiterating their "struggle" against the "destructive policies of the central government" in the joint statement, CTUs and SKM informed that workers/peasants will carry forward their effort to demand the government to scrap Labour Codes, Farm bills and Electricity Amendment bill. The joint statement also demanded, "scrapping of the pronounced vaccine policy and ensuring free mass universal vaccination for all".

They also called for "ensuring MSP at C2+ 50 per cent rate for all agricultural produce with ensured procurement" and to "stop privatisation/disinvestment and corporatisation move". The official document of the joint statement read that CTUs and SKM will hold another meeting in mid-May to discuss the future course of action. (ANI)

