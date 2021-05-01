Left Menu

Farmers 'struggle' against farm laws to 'intensify', say unions

Even as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to crumble the country's health care system, Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have said that they will "intensify" their "struggle" against the contentious farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:50 IST
Farmers 'struggle' against farm laws to 'intensify', say unions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to crumble the country's health care system, Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have said that they will "intensify" their "struggle" against the contentious farm laws. A meeting held on Thursday between CTUs and Sectoral Federations/Associations along with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) concluded to "carry forward and intensify the united workers-peasants struggle against the destructive policies of the central government," read the joint statement issued on Friday.

The farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre. They have been protesting against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Reiterating their "struggle" against the "destructive policies of the central government" in the joint statement, CTUs and SKM informed that workers/peasants will carry forward their effort to demand the government to scrap Labour Codes, Farm bills and Electricity Amendment bill. The joint statement also demanded, "scrapping of the pronounced vaccine policy and ensuring free mass universal vaccination for all".

They also called for "ensuring MSP at C2+ 50 per cent rate for all agricultural produce with ensured procurement" and to "stop privatisation/disinvestment and corporatisation move". The official document of the joint statement read that CTUs and SKM will hold another meeting in mid-May to discuss the future course of action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Bikramjeet's dream project was film on Siachen,' reveals Madhur Bhandarkar

The Indian-army-officer turned actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications, had dreamed to work in a movie on Siachen, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar revealed on Saturday. The news of the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwar...

SuperQ Comes out of Stealth Mode and Announces High Temperature Super Conducting Single Photon Detector and Super Conducting Motors as New Products

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India SuperQ technologies India Private limited which is a subsidiary of Qpi Technology comes out of stealth mode with CeNSE Centre of nano Sciences, IISc lab access and announces 2 new product lin...

Qpi Technology Announces New Subsidiary Qpivolta With Disruptive Quantum Based Battery Technology and Unveils Blueprint of Giga Battery Manufacturing Facility at Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Qpi Technology announces new subsidiary Qpivolta to manufacture Solid state batteries and in future all important Quantum batteries to power...

HC directs Centre to fulfil assurance given by law officer on release of oxygen tankers and report compliance on May 3.

HC directs Centre to fulfil assurance given by law officer on release of oxygen tankers and report compliance on May 3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021