Left Menu

Over 16 crore Covid vaccine doses given to states, UTs for free: Health Ministry

The Centre has so far provided over 16.37 crore Covid vaccine doses to States and Union Territories free of cost and another 17 lakh doses will be received by them in the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:39 IST
Over 16 crore Covid vaccine doses given to states, UTs for free: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has so far provided over 16.37 crore Covid vaccine doses to States and Union Territories free of cost and another 17 lakh doses will be received by them in the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. As the younger population of the nation becomes eligible for a vaccination against coronavirus today with the start of the third phase of inoculation drive, the ministry said that more than 79 lakh vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered to their population.

As many as 16,37,62,300 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said. Out of 16,37,62,300 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 15,58,48,782 doses, the ministry stated.

Maharashtra has received the maximum number of vaccines followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Lakshadweep has reported the highest percentage of vaccine wastage with 9.76 percent followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 percent, Assam at 7.70 percent, Manipur at 7.44 percent, and Haryana at 5.72 percent.

The highest balance availability of doses is with Uttar Pradesh amounting to 12,10,220 doses. "As was prescribed in the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination, all the states and UTs have been intimated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the total number of vaccine doses that they would receive as part of the "Government of India channel", of the vaccine doses totally free of cost for the vaccination of 45 years and above beneficiaries," read the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders.

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders....

India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from May 4

India is among the five countries that will be added to Irelands mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine f...

Nigerian national held for cheating senior police officer of Rs 97,000

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States. The police have recovered five mobile phones used in the crim...

'Bikramjeet's dream project was film on Siachen,' reveals Madhur Bhandarkar

The Indian-army-officer turned actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications, had dreamed to work in a movie on Siachen, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar revealed on Saturday. The news of the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021