Maha: Advocate held for taking Rs 80,000 bribe for govt clerk
01-05-2021
An advocate has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 on the behalf of a clerk from the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) at Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.
The advocate, Manish Mhatre, was asked to collect the money from the complainant by Jitendra Dabhole, the clerk, for a favourable result in a pending case, the ACB said in a release.
Dabhole is on the run, the ACB said, adding the investigation is on.
