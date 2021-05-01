Maha: Advocate held for taking Rs 80,000 bribe for govt clerk

An advocate has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 on the behalf of a clerk from the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) at Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The advocate, Manish Mhatre, was asked to collect the money from the complainant by Jitendra Dabhole, the clerk, for a favourable result in a pending case, the ACB said in a release.

Dabhole is on the run, the ACB said, adding the investigation is on.

