Left Menu

Kabul on high alert amid 'deadline' for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kabul security was ramped up on Saturday as the city braced for reaction from the insurgent Taliban as U.S. troops still present under President Joe Biden's orders, beyond the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in 2020 with the Trump administration. An increased military presence and security at checkpoints were visible in the Afghan capital, and a security source said the city had been placed on "high alert".

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:53 IST
Kabul on high alert amid 'deadline' for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kabul security was ramped up on Saturday as the city braced for reaction from the insurgent Taliban as U.S. troops still present under President Joe Biden's orders, beyond the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in 2020 with the Trump administration.

An increased military presence and security at checkpoints were visible in the Afghan capital, and a security source said the city had been placed on "high alert". Military patrols and security were being increased in main cities around the country, the source said. Under the Trump administration's February 2020 deal with the Taliban, foreign forces were to withdraw from the country by May 1 while the Taliban held off on attacking foreign troops and bases. But President Biden announced last month after reviewing the situation that forces would stay in the country for months beyond May, withdrawing by Sept. 11.

Violence against Afghans has escalated starkly in recent weeks, with more than a hundred Afghan security force personnel killed. On the eve of the previously agreed withdrawal deadline, a huge blast in eastern Logar killed dozens as they broke their fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. It was not clear who was behind the attack. The Taliban responded to the Biden administration's move with fiery rhetoric and threatened consequences, boycotting a crucial conference in Turkey scheduled for last month that had been planned to help jumpstart stalling Afghan peace talks in Doha.

Since then contacts have been maintained, official and Taliban sources say, in an effort to try to get the Taliban back to negotiating table and agree to the extended foreign troop presence. As of Saturday it was unclear whether concrete progress had been made and there had been no announcement on an extension.

THREATS SERIOUS Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter on Saturday that the passing deadline meant "this violation in principle has opened the way for (Taliban fighters) to take every counter-action it deems appropriate against the occupying forces."

But he added that fighters were waiting on the decision of Taliban leadership. Earlier in the week Mujahid told Reuters conversations were continuing.

"Discussions between the U.S. and Taliban and ... within the Taliban's leadership are under way whether to extend that or not," he said. Washington has also warned that if foreign forces were attacked while carrying out the withdrawal they would defend themselves "with all the tools at our disposal".

Experts said the Taliban threats should be taken seriously, but a number of factors meant that full-scale attacks against foreign targets could be averted, as the Taliban continued negotiations. "We can't rule out attacks," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. "That said, the Taliban is less likely to attack foreign forces now that it knows there is a specific date when they will be leaving."

NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING In the lead up to May, sources said there was a flurry of meetings negotiations continued with the Taliban to try to get them to agree to a deadline extension.

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had met with the Taliban's head of political office, Mullah Baradar, in Doha, a Taliban spokesman said on Friday. Also on Friday, the eve of the May 1 deadline, envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States held meetings with Taliban officials and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital. The Taliban said they discussed the peace process and their request that Taliban leaders be removed from sanctions lists.

Sources also said that a delegation of Taliban political leaders had been in Pakistan's capital Islamabad this week. Two Taliban sources and one official source said negotiations had revolved around the proposed deadline extension in exchange for the United States not getting involved in Afghan military operations against the Taliban; getting the Taliban to commit to re-joining the Turkey conference if they were provided with an agenda on what would be discussed there; and possibly declaring a ceasefire over the upcoming Eid holiday.

Pakistan's foreign office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some key Maha ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged some key ministers in the Maharashtra government are diverting the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to their respective districts at the cost of other areas.Speaking at the inau...

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Master of None Season 3 trailer centers on Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie

Master of None Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated comedy-dramas. Its been almost four years since Master of None, by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang dropped its Season 2 finale on May 12, 2017.Master of None Season 3 is set to release on N...

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021