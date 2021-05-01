Left Menu

Ensure Delhi receives 490 MT of oxygen today: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its allocated 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:09 IST
Ensure Delhi receives 490 MT of oxygen today: Delhi HC to Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its allocated 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli order came when it was informed by multiple hospitals about the shortage of oxygen due to non-supply.

The court also warned that it may consider initiating contempt proceedings against the Centre if the allocated oxygen is not supplied to Delhi today. "Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. You (Centre) will arrange everything now," the court said.

Multiple hospitals told the High Court that their supplier Linde Air is not providing the oxygen. The Court said, "enough is enough and you will make an arrangement".

The Court warned that if the order is not implemented, the concerned authority is to remain present in Court on the next date of hearing. The Court said Delhi is not an industrial state and it does not have cryogenic tankers.

The Court noted that eight patients died in Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage and said, "will we shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi." The Court noted that the allocation to Delhi has been in force from April 20 and not for a single day Delhi has received the allocated supply.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said that everybody is stretched. "You (Centre) made an allocation. You fulfill it. You comply it," the Court said.

The Court has directed Central Government counsel Amit Mahajan to forthwith take up the matter with the officers of the Central government on supply of oxygen from Linde and others. The High Court also asked the Centre what is happening and said if it can't give oxygen then just say so and be done with it.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

