Left Menu

Two held for selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates

They were selling these injections at a price of Rs 35,000 per vial, the officer said.They have cheated many people in the national capital, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:02 IST
Two held for selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates

Two men were arrested from east Delhi for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Anshuman (31), a resident of Rohini, and Kartik (24), a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

On Friday, information was received that one Anshuman, who was selling fake Remdisiver injections at exorbitant price, would come near Cross River Mall around 8 pm in his car to sell injections to someone, a senior police officer said.

Police spotted the car around 8.15 pm and was signalled to stop. Two persons came out of the vehicle with polythene bags in their hands and tried to flee, but were apprehended, he said.

A total of 17 Remdesivir injections and one car were recovered from their possession, he said.

Interrogation revealed that they procured these injections from one Akarshan, a resident of Noida, through one Anil. They were selling these injections at a price of Rs 35,000 per vial, the officer said.

They have cheated many people in the national capital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Indian scientists flag virus mutations; Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...

Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week. Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week, tweeted Delhi CM. Hence, a lockdown will be in place til...

12 COVID-19 patients, including doctor, die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is ...

World News Roundup: Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021