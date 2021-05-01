Delhi CM condoles deaths due to oxygen shortage at private hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condoled the deaths of those who lost their lives allegedly due to lack of oxygen during COVID treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. "This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving Oxygen on time. Delhi should be given its quota of Oxygen. We cannot see such deaths anymore. Delhi required 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday only 312 tonnes of oxygen were given. How will Delhi breathe with such a low amount of oxygen?" tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

According to sources, eight COVID-19 patients including a doctor died on Saturday morning due to a lack of Oxygen for treatment in Delhi's Batra Hospital. Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, "The Central government told the Supreme Court yesterday that 10,000 MT oxygen is produced daily in the country, which is surplus for the daily requirement of 7500MT. Delhi needs 976MT, yet Delhi's quota is 490MT and gets only 312MT. Why? Why are we playing with the lives of the people?"

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its allocated 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. The order by the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came when it was informed by multiple hospitals about the shortage of oxygen.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 for people between 18 years and 44 years in the national capital will start on Monday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said, "Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large-scale vaccination in Delhi will begin from the day after tomorrow. There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment." (ANI)

