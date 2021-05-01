Left Menu

Turkish police detain hundreds at lockdown May Day marches

Local media reported efforts by police in Istanbul and Ankara to block reporters from filming the May Day demonstrations and detentions, with officers citing a new police circular. On Friday, Turkish media reported that officers were instructed to prevent people from filming or recording security forces on smartphones while they are on duty, a move critics called unlawfully and a threat to citizens' rights.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:34 IST
Turkish police detain hundreds at lockdown May Day marches
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkish police detained 212 demonstrators after scuffles broke out at May Day marches on Saturday amid a coronavirus-related curfew, according to the Istanbul governor's office and Reuters witnesses. Riot police and plainclothes officers jostled with union leaders and other demonstrators and threw some to the ground before detaining dozens of them near Istanbul's Taksim Square, Reuters video and images shown.

The governor's office said some labour unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday, while others who had "gathered illegally" in violation of the lockdown, and ignored calls to disperse, were detained. State-owned Anadolu Agency said 20 protestors were also detained in the western city of Izmir.

Turkey this week adopted a 17-day partial lockdown, including stay-home orders and the closure of schools and some businesses, to curb a wave of coronavirus infections. Local media reported efforts by police in Istanbul and Ankara to block reporters from filming the May Day demonstrations and detentions, with officers citing a new police circular.

On Friday, Turkish media reported that officers were instructed to prevent people from filming or recording security forces on smartphones while they are on duty, a move critics called unlawfully and a threat to citizens' rights. Turkish police have not commented on the reports.

The DISK press union said on Twitter that journalists filming the May Day events "are being blocked by police," adding "a police circular cannot prevent" coverage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued; U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued from Pacific Ocean floorBelgiums Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from th...

Health News Roundup: Indian scientists flag virus mutations; Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...

Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week. Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week, tweeted Delhi CM. Hence, a lockdown will be in place til...

12 COVID-19 patients, including doctor, die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021