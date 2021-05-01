CBI summons Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security in coal scam case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security Gyanwant Singh on May 4 at its Kolkata office for questioning in relation to coal scam case.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:37 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security Gyanwant Singh on May 4 at its Kolkata office for questioning in relation to coal scam case. Singh, an IPS officer was appointed as the new director of security by the West Bengal Government in March this year after the Election Commission removed Vivek Sahay over the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries.
Gyanwant Singh had held the post of Additional Director General (Security) prior to his new responsibility. He is considered close to Banerjee. Earlier, the CBI had interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee and sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in the coal scam. The agency also interrogated Gambhir's husband and father-in-law in connection with the coal scam. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Science City Kolkata to remain closed for visitors till May 15
CID takes over case of death of four people in CISF firing during poll in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on April 10: Official.
West Bengal polls: 'Khela' from hills to plains in Phase-V
Matua votes to play crucial role in deciding fate of poll-bound West Bengal
BJP targeted my leg to stop me from campaigning, but I proved them wrong with blessings of people: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.