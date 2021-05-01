Left Menu

CBI summons Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security in coal scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security Gyanwant Singh on May 4 at its Kolkata office for questioning in relation to coal scam case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Director of Security Gyanwant Singh on May 4 at its Kolkata office for questioning in relation to coal scam case. Singh, an IPS officer was appointed as the new director of security by the West Bengal Government in March this year after the Election Commission removed Vivek Sahay over the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries.

Gyanwant Singh had held the post of Additional Director General (Security) prior to his new responsibility. He is considered close to Banerjee. Earlier, the CBI had interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee and sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in the coal scam. The agency also interrogated Gambhir's husband and father-in-law in connection with the coal scam. (ANI)

