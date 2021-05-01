Left Menu

Army requests AFMS officers to register on e-Sehat portal, offer teleconsultation services during Covid-19 crisis

The Indian Army on Saturday requested all veteran officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal and offer teleconsultation services to countrymen during the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:43 IST
Army requests AFMS officers to register on e-Sehat portal, offer teleconsultation services during Covid-19 crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Saturday requested all veteran officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal and offer teleconsultation services to countrymen during the COVID-19 crisis. "All #Veteran officers of Armed Forces Medical Services #AFMS are requested to register themselves on the e Sehat portal and offer their valuable services to countrymen through teleconsultation," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

In the letter, it read, "The country has been experiencing the second surge of COVID pandemic for the past one month which needs an accelerated optimized time-bound synergetic effort at a national level with the aim of reducing mortality and morbidity." "The nation as a whole including the Armed Forces have been contributing their mite in its effort to contain the pandemic and provide all possible assistance to the countrymen", the letter read.

"The Veterans constitute a large group of the Armed Forces family who have served the nation with honour and dignity. They are motivated highly trained professionals who still have a lot to offer for a national cause", the Army said. "Hence, all Veteran Officers of Armed Forces Medical Services are requested to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal wherein they can offer their guidance, the counselling and advice to many of their fellow countrymen and help provide succour in this hour of need", informed the release.

All Veteran officers desirous of registering themselves on the e-Sehat Portal may do so to provide teleconsultation to the clientele. The above teleconsultation portal is already functional in the Armed Forces Medical Services under the aegis of IT Cell of Headquarters of Medical-Integrated Defence Staff and for any clarification the Veteran officers may contact the IT Cell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued; U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued from Pacific Ocean floorBelgiums Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from th...

Health News Roundup: Indian scientists flag virus mutations; Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...

Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week. Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week, tweeted Delhi CM. Hence, a lockdown will be in place til...

12 COVID-19 patients, including doctor, die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021