Army requests AFMS officers to register on e-Sehat portal, offer teleconsultation services during Covid-19 crisis

The Indian Army on Saturday requested all veteran officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal and offer teleconsultation services to countrymen during the COVID-19 crisis. "All #Veteran officers of Armed Forces Medical Services #AFMS are requested to register themselves on the e Sehat portal and offer their valuable services to countrymen through teleconsultation," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

In the letter, it read, "The country has been experiencing the second surge of COVID pandemic for the past one month which needs an accelerated optimized time-bound synergetic effort at a national level with the aim of reducing mortality and morbidity." "The nation as a whole including the Armed Forces have been contributing their mite in its effort to contain the pandemic and provide all possible assistance to the countrymen", the letter read.

"The Veterans constitute a large group of the Armed Forces family who have served the nation with honour and dignity. They are motivated highly trained professionals who still have a lot to offer for a national cause", the Army said. "Hence, all Veteran Officers of Armed Forces Medical Services are requested to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal wherein they can offer their guidance, the counselling and advice to many of their fellow countrymen and help provide succour in this hour of need", informed the release.

All Veteran officers desirous of registering themselves on the e-Sehat Portal may do so to provide teleconsultation to the clientele. The above teleconsultation portal is already functional in the Armed Forces Medical Services under the aegis of IT Cell of Headquarters of Medical-Integrated Defence Staff and for any clarification the Veteran officers may contact the IT Cell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)