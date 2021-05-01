Tripurari Sharan becomes new Chief Secretary of Bihar

Tripurari Sharan becomes new Chief Secretary of BiharPTI | Patna | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:10 IST
Senior IAS officer Tripurari Sharan was on Saturday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Bihar, according to a government notification.
Sharan succeeded Arun Kumar Singh who died of COVID the previous day.
A 1985 batch IAS officer, Sharan will retire from service on June 30 this year.
He was currently holding the responsibility of Chairman of Revenue Council.
