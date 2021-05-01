Left Menu

Maha: 3 booked for attacking teen over old rivalry in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:16 IST
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by three persons over an old rivalry in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered an offence against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC for the alleged attack that took place on Thursday night, an official said.

According to the police, the victim had fought with one of the accused, who had allegedly eve-teased his sister a year ago and had threatened to kill him.

The victim was standing near a hotel in Shanti Nagar, when the trio arrived at the scene and attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, critically injuring him and another person who tried to intervene, the official said Further probe is underway and no arrests have been made as yet, he added.

