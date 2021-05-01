Left Menu

Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of compromise deal - sources

One source said its terms would likely include Vivendi progressively cutting its Mediaset stake. Daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday that Vivendi could also pay "a few dozens million euros" as compensation to settle all pending lawsuits.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:39 IST
Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of compromise deal - sources

Mediaset and Vivendi are moving closer to signing an agreement that would end years of legal sparring stemming from a failed pay-TV deal in 2016, sources close to the matter said. Lawyers for the two sides are at work through the weekend on the fineprint of a possible accord, three sources said.

The Italian broadcaster and its second biggest shareholder have come close in the past to settling the multiple legal disputes but have been unable to finalise negotiations. One source said that an accord appeared more within reach this time around. Vivendi, Mediaset and its top shareholder Fininvest all declined to comment.

The latest push comes after a Milan court earlier this month dismissed a 3 billion euro ($3.6 billion) damage request from Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, against Vivendi. The court ordered Vivendi to pay only around 1.7 million euros after the French media group ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's pay-TV business and then built a 29% stake which the Milanese broadcaster considers illegitimate.

Vivendi has scored other court victories, regaining full voting rights on its stake and the group controlled by French financier Vincent Bollore is now in a position to block extraordinary shareholder resolutions at Mediaset. Mediaset on Monday said it had revived a plan to move its legal base to the Netherlands to pursue European alliances and wished to develop this strategy with the backing of all its shareholders.

Bets on a possible accord lifted shares in Mediaset to a 17-month high this week. The sources said discussions were continuing and an accord appeared close. One source said its terms would likely include Vivendi progressively cutting its Mediaset stake.

Daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday that Vivendi could also pay "a few dozens million euros" as compensation to settle all pending lawsuits. The paper said Vivendi could sell over five years two thirds of its stake, the portion it had been forced to place in an arms-length trust, with Fininvest reserving the right of first refusal. ($1 = 0.8321 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia

India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and ...

Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same. As the country continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021