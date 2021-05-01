Left Menu

CJI Ramana advances SC's summer break to May 10 due to surge in COVID cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:42 IST
Taking note of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana advanced Supreme Court's summer vacation on Saturday to May 10, instead of May 14, after the full bench of the court concurred with the proposal.

On April 26, the CJI had taken note of the representations made by bar bodies such as the SCBA and the SCAORA seeking advancement of the summer vacation in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and decided to put them before the full bench for consideration.

''It is hereby circulated for information...upon consideration of the suggestions from the bar due to the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct that the summer vacation of the Supreme Court calendar 2021 be rescheduled to commence on Monday, May 10. Court shall reopen after the summer vacation on June 27,'' a circular issued by the apex court said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), led by its president and senior advocate Vikas Singh, and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) had met the CJI seeking advancement of the summer vacation in the wake of the rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CJI held preliminary discussions with the bar leaders of the SCBA, the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the SCAORA, and ''decided to place the issue before the full court''.

The full bench agreed to the proposal, a source, privy to the development told PTI.

