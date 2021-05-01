Amid COVID-19 lockdown, normal life continues to be affected across J&K

Normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory, officials said.

“Lockdown remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT,'' the officials said.

They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley and Jammu region to prevent the movement of people.

However, essential and emergency services were allowed, they added.

The officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur – at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts -- Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban -- the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

The lockdown across the UT will remain in force till 7 am on Monday, they said.

During the last 24 hours, police has arrested 40 people, lodged 26 FIRs and also realised fine worth Rs 51,270 from 335 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Also, 11 vehicles and four two-wheelers were seized for violating the restrictions, they said.

