Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, normal life continues to be affected across J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:17 IST
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, normal life continues to be affected across J&K

Normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory, officials said.

“Lockdown remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT,'' the officials said.

They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley and Jammu region to prevent the movement of people.

However, essential and emergency services were allowed, they added.

The officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur – at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts -- Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban -- the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

The lockdown across the UT will remain in force till 7 am on Monday, they said.

During the last 24 hours, police has arrested 40 people, lodged 26 FIRs and also realised fine worth Rs 51,270 from 335 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Also, 11 vehicles and four two-wheelers were seized for violating the restrictions, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team Oly qualification hangs in balance

The national archery federation is hopeful that the travel ban on India will be lifted by the time stage 3 of the World Cup is held in Paris in June and the Indian womens recurve team will get to compete in the crucial tournament.Stage 3 of...

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia

India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021