Absconder arrested after 14 years in J&K's Reasi

An absconder was arrested on Saturday after 14 years for committing a crime in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Shafi alias “Khalid”, a resident of Ladha Devigarh village, was on the run after jumping bail in a theft case registered at Reasi police station on May 6, 2002, a police spokesman said.

He said the chargesheet against the accused already stands submitted in the local court but the accused jumped bail to evade trial and escape conviction.

The court issued non-bailable warrants to arrest Shafi and produce him before the court but evaded court proceedings by going underground and could not be apprehended for the last 14 years, the spokesman said.

The man was arrested on a specific input from Damnote area of Udhampur district.

Shafi was the eighth absconder arrested by police in the past two weeks, the spokesman said, adding Reasi SSP Shailender Singh has kept all his police teams ready to take action against the absconding criminals in the district.

