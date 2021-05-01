Left Menu

Take action against those indulging in black marketing, hoarding oxygen, COVID medicines:Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday directed senior officers to take strict action against those who are overcharging for ambulances and indulging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen, critical for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:28 IST
Take action against those indulging in black marketing, hoarding oxygen, COVID medicines:Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday directed senior officers to take strict action against those who are overcharging for ambulances and indulging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen, critical for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement said. The Delhi Police also informed that people can also call on their COVID helpline -- 011-23469900 -- to complain about such malpractices. ''EXPANDING OUR COVID HELPLINE| You can complain on #DelhiPolice Covid Helpline 011-23469900 abt malpractices like #Overcharging by #Ambulances #Fake covid medicine #Blackmarketing #Hoarding of medicines oxy cylinders, concentrators, med equipment; #harassment at Cremation Grnd etc,'' the Delhi Police said in a tweet. People can also call the helpline to complain and provide information about overcharging by ambulances, harassment at cremation grounds, cheating and frauds committed in the name of providing COVID medicines and injections, oxygen cylinders etc, it said. According to the statement, Shrivastava reviewed the enforcement of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital and action taken against hoarding or black marketing of medicines or oxygen cylinders during a virtual meeting on Saturday. District Deputy Commissioners of Police were instructed to activate robust human intelligence mechanism with deployment of decoy customer in order to unearth the entire chain, it said. Taking cognizance of some inputs, Shrivastava also told the DCPs to act strongly against overcharging by ambulances and any harassment caused to people at cremation grounds, the statement said. ''The court orders for release of seized medicine and oxygen cylinders be taken so that the seized articles could be used by needy patients. At the same time, the charge sheets of arrested people in such cases should be prepared promptly and submitted in the court within minimal time period,'' he said. Emphasis was also given to sensitise cyber cells to check online frauds reportedly being committed in the name of arranging oxygen, medicines, medical equipments, etc, the statement said. ''On lockdown enforcement, the DCPs were told to use public address system to make people aware about COVID appropriate behaviour and staying home to protect themselves. ''Strict action be taken against those found violating the lockdown instructions while the movement of only bonafide e-pass holder, needy or genuine should be allowed,'' the statement said. Shrivastava further said that the welfare of staff should be looked after by all districts and units and admission to hospital or treatment of infected staff should be ensured on priority, the statement said, adding that it should also be ensured that Ayush kits and other safety material meant for them should reach till the last field functionary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team Oly qualification hangs in balance

The national archery federation is hopeful that the travel ban on India will be lifted by the time stage 3 of the World Cup is held in Paris in June and the Indian womens recurve team will get to compete in the crucial tournament.Stage 3 of...

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia

India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021