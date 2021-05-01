Take action against those indulging in black marketing, hoarding oxygen, COVID medicines:Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday directed senior officers to take strict action against those who are overcharging for ambulances and indulging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen, critical for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement said. The Delhi Police also informed that people can also call on their COVID helpline -- 011-23469900 -- to complain about such malpractices. ''EXPANDING OUR COVID HELPLINE| You can complain on #DelhiPolice Covid Helpline 011-23469900 abt malpractices like #Overcharging by #Ambulances #Fake covid medicine #Blackmarketing #Hoarding of medicines oxy cylinders, concentrators, med equipment; #harassment at Cremation Grnd etc,'' the Delhi Police said in a tweet. People can also call the helpline to complain and provide information about overcharging by ambulances, harassment at cremation grounds, cheating and frauds committed in the name of providing COVID medicines and injections, oxygen cylinders etc, it said. According to the statement, Shrivastava reviewed the enforcement of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital and action taken against hoarding or black marketing of medicines or oxygen cylinders during a virtual meeting on Saturday. District Deputy Commissioners of Police were instructed to activate robust human intelligence mechanism with deployment of decoy customer in order to unearth the entire chain, it said. Taking cognizance of some inputs, Shrivastava also told the DCPs to act strongly against overcharging by ambulances and any harassment caused to people at cremation grounds, the statement said. ''The court orders for release of seized medicine and oxygen cylinders be taken so that the seized articles could be used by needy patients. At the same time, the charge sheets of arrested people in such cases should be prepared promptly and submitted in the court within minimal time period,'' he said. Emphasis was also given to sensitise cyber cells to check online frauds reportedly being committed in the name of arranging oxygen, medicines, medical equipments, etc, the statement said. ''On lockdown enforcement, the DCPs were told to use public address system to make people aware about COVID appropriate behaviour and staying home to protect themselves. ''Strict action be taken against those found violating the lockdown instructions while the movement of only bonafide e-pass holder, needy or genuine should be allowed,'' the statement said. Shrivastava further said that the welfare of staff should be looked after by all districts and units and admission to hospital or treatment of infected staff should be ensured on priority, the statement said, adding that it should also be ensured that Ayush kits and other safety material meant for them should reach till the last field functionary.

