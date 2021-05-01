Left Menu

U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron, held overnight between Thursday and Friday. The exact cause of the disaster is still not clear but witness accounts and videos posted on social media suggested that some people had fallen down stairs leading out of a narrow passageway packed by hundreds of worshippers trying to exit the site, as a surge of people came down upon those ahead of them who had fallen, being trampled and asphyxiated.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:58 IST
U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed and injured in a stampede at a religious festival in Israel, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, as criticism mounted in the wake of one of the biggest civilian disasters in the country's history. At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron, held overnight between Thursday and Friday.

The exact cause of the disaster is still not clear but witness accounts and videos posted on social media suggested that some people had fallen down stairs leading out of a narrow passageway packed by hundreds of worshippers trying to exit the site, as a surge of people came down upon those ahead of them who had fallen, being trampled and asphyxiated. One witness described seeing a pyramid of people piling up one on top of the other. Authorities said there were children among those hurt.

The Health Ministry said 32 of the dead had been identified by late Friday. The identification process paused for 24 hours in observance of the Jewish Sabbath, resuming on Saturday evening. More than 20 of the people injured were still in hospital by Friday night. More than 2,000 Israelis across the country responded to an emergency call for blood donations, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's ambulance service.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said: "We can confirm that multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties". Those included both dead and injured. The U.S. Embassy was trying to verify if any more U.S. citizens were involved and is providing all possible consular support to affected U.S. citizens, the spokesperson said, declining to comment further.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday that consulate officials in New York were in contact with four families of victims and the Israeli embassy in Argentina was in contact with one family. U.S. media have identified some of the dead, including a 19-year-old American citizen who was in Israel on a gap year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that two Canadians were killed in the disaster. SAFETY CONCERNS

The Justice Ministry said investigators would look into whether there had been any police misconduct connected to the tragedy and that police had started their own investigation into the incident. There had been concern for years about safety risks at the annual event, held at the tomb of a 2nd-century Jewish sage in the Galilee.

Anger has mounted at the government and the police for allowing the event to go ahead despite its size far exceeding the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. An estimated 100,000 packed the festival. Some critics said politicians had caved to pressures of ultra-Orthodox leaders who are presently allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but have flouted the state's authority for years.

"The government wouldn't consider any restrictions for fear of its Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) partners. And as far as physical safety was concerned, this year wasn’t any different from previous ones. Warnings of a potential disaster have been heard many times before, including from members of the Haredi community, but the traditions must not be changed," wrote Anshel Pfeffer, an analyst for the left-wing Haaretz newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team Oly qualification hangs in balance

The national archery federation is hopeful that the travel ban on India will be lifted by the time stage 3 of the World Cup is held in Paris in June and the Indian womens recurve team will get to compete in the crucial tournament.Stage 3 of...

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia

India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021