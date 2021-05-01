Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.

The two drug peddlers were arrested.

Based on an intelligence input, the STF personnel raided the spot under the jurisdiction of Sahadevkhunta police station, and seized two packets of the contraband from the possession of the two persons, the police said.

A stolen motorcycle was also seized.

A case under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered against them.

The two were also involved in other criminal cases, the police said.

The STF, as part of its anti-drug drive, has seized more than 30 kg of brown sugar and heroin, and over 64 quintals (6,400 kg) of ganja since 2020.

It has arrested over 100 drug dealers and peddlers in connection with these cases, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)