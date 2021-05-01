Left Menu

Strict action against malpractices by ambulances, black-marketing of COVID medicines, oxygen: Delhi police

The Delhi Police will take strict action against malpractices by ambulances and black-marketing of Covid medicines and oxygen, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police will take strict action against malpractices by ambulances and black-marketing of Covid medicines and oxygen, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday. Shrivastava said this while reviewing the enforcement of lockdown and action taken against hoarding/black marketing of medicines/oxygen gas cylinders during a virtual meeting at the Vimarsh conference hall, Police Headquarters today.

"District Delhi Commissioners were instructed to activate a robust human intelligence mechanism with the deployment of decoy customer in order to unearth the entire chain," read a press release by the Delhi Police. It was also emphasized to sensitise cyber cells to check the online frauds reportedly being committed in the name of arranging oxygen, medicines, and medical equipment. It was also re-emphasized to arrange green corridors for unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

On the lockdown enforcement front, DCPs were told to use public address system to make people aware about the Covid appropriate behaviour and staying home to protect themselves. Strict action should be taken against those found violating lockdown instructions while the movement of only bonafide e-pass holders, needy or genuine should be allowed. Shrivastava further reiterated that the welfare of staff should be looked after by all districts and units and admission to hospital or treatment of infected staff should be ensured on priority. It should also be ensured that AYUSH kits and other safety material meant for staff should reach till the last field functionary. (ANI)

