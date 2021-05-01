Left Menu

J-K: COVID-19 lockdown hits normal life; record single-day jump in cases, deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:44 IST
J-K: COVID-19 lockdown hits normal life; record single-day jump in cases, deaths

Normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the imposition of the lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, even as the 'Corona Curfew' was extended in four districts, officials said.

''Lockdown remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT,'' the officials said.

They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people.

However, essential and emergency services were allowed, they added.

The officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur -- at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts -- Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban -- the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

The lockdown across the UT will remain in force till 7 am on Monday, they said.

During the last 24 hours, police have arrested 40 people, lodged 26 FIRs and also realised fine worth Rs 51,270 from 335 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Also, 11 vehicles and four two-wheelers were seized for violating the restrictions, they said.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday announced extension of the lockdown in four districts – Jammu and three others in the valley – till Thursday morning, the officials said.

They said the 'Corona Curfew', which was to end at 7 am on Monday, stands extended till 7 am on Thursday in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.

The officials said the curfew at night will continue in all Municipal /urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day of 3,832 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,79,915, while a record 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the pandemic toll to 2,330, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,231 were from the Jammu division and 2,601 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,084 new cases, followed by 504 in Jammu district and 309 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has reached 30,343 in the union territory, while 1,47,242 patients have recovered so far, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care units in France with COVID-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on ...

Phase 3 of vaccination drive rolled out, many states delay process due to shortage of vaccines

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on Saturday though the innoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.While Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,...

Nagpur: Fire safety programme held for COVID facility staff

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday held a fire safety programme for staff at COVID facilities amid some incidents of fire that killed scores of patients.NMC Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake said the drills were held in a hospita...

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021