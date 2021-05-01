Left Menu

IAF ferried 47 oxygen containers with a total 830 MT capacity from abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:50 IST
IAF ferried 47 oxygen containers with a total 830 MT capacity from abroad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force airlifted from abroad 47 oxygen containers with a total capacity of 830 metric tonnes while defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) are procuring 28 oxygen plants and other medical equipment worth Rs 40 crore to help the civilian authorities in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

These details emerged at a video conference chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday where he reviewed efforts of the armed forces, DPSUs and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India's fight against the pandemic.

In the meeting, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the first four out of 380 oxygen PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants being manufactured under the PM-CARES fund will be deployed in hospitals in Delhi by next week. Hospitals in Delhi and various other parts of the country are reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen, critical medicines and beds in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.

The defence ministry said Singh was briefed that approximately 600 additional doctors including retired ones are being mobilised through special measures.

It said the Indian Navy has deployed 200 battlefield nursing assistants to assist in various hospitals. Similarly, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has deployed 300 cadets and staff at various locations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The Indian Army has made available more than 720 beds for civilians in various states.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and DRDO Chairman Reddy among others. The defence minister directed the Army to share the details with local administration at the state and district levels, the ministry said, adding Gen Rawat suggested that local military commands have to be actively engaged in assisting the civil administration.

In his remarks, Singh asked the armed forces to provide all necessary assistance to the civilian administration and asked the officials of his ministry and the three services to closely monitor the progress of various initiatives.

The defence ministry said Singh was briefed that a 500-bed hospital being set up by DRDO in Lucknow will start functioning in the next two three days. Another hospital is also being set up in Varanasi and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by May 5. The ministry said transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out several sorties from Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai and within the country, while the Indian Navy dispatched four ships – two to Middle-East and two to South East Asia – to bring filled oxygen containers to India. ''As of May 1, IAF carried out 28 sorties from abroad, airlifting 47 oxygen containers with 830 MT of capacity, while from within the country, it carried out 158 sorties, airlifting 109 containers with 2,271 MT capacity,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Navy and the IAF have also supplied nearly 500 portable oxygen cylinders from their stores to various civilian hospitals.

''DPSUs are procuring 28 oxygen plants and other medical equipment worth Rs 40 crore under CSR (corporate social responsibility) for supplying to various hospitals in states,'' the ministry said.

It said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has set up a 250-bed hospital in Bengaluru and another 250-bed hospital is being set up in Lucknow.

On Friday, Singh granted emergency financial powers to the three services to allow formation commanders to establish and operate hospitals as well as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The emergency powers have been granted initially for a period of three months from May 1 to July 31 and are in addition to the similar powers delegated to the medical officers of the armed forces last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care units in France with COVID-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on ...

Phase 3 of vaccination drive rolled out, many states delay process due to shortage of vaccines

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on Saturday though the innoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.While Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,...

Nagpur: Fire safety programme held for COVID facility staff

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday held a fire safety programme for staff at COVID facilities amid some incidents of fire that killed scores of patients.NMC Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake said the drills were held in a hospita...

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021