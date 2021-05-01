Left Menu

EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:53 IST
EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in COVID-19 cases
''We have filed an appeal against the high court orders,'' the counsel for the EC, Amit Sharma, told PTI. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against some critical observations made by the Madras High Court, holding the poll panel responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Madras High Court had observed that the responsible EC officials should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the election process in four states and a Union Territory.

The poll panel's appeal against the high court's refusal to entertain its petition opposing the critical remarks will be heard by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday.

''We have filed an appeal against the high court orders,'' the counsel for the EC, Amit Sharma, told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care units in France with COVID-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on ...

Phase 3 of vaccination drive rolled out, many states delay process due to shortage of vaccines

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on Saturday though the innoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.While Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,...

Nagpur: Fire safety programme held for COVID facility staff

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday held a fire safety programme for staff at COVID facilities amid some incidents of fire that killed scores of patients.NMC Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake said the drills were held in a hospita...

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021