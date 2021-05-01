EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in COVID-19 cases

The Election Commission (EC) moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against some critical observations made by the Madras High Court, holding the poll panel responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Madras High Court had observed that the responsible EC officials should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the election process in four states and a Union Territory.

The poll panel's appeal against the high court's refusal to entertain its petition opposing the critical remarks will be heard by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday.

''We have filed an appeal against the high court orders,'' the counsel for the EC, Amit Sharma, told PTI.

