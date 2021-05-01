Gold bars concealed in LED TV seized; one arrested

Gold bars worth Rs 57.75 lakh concealed in a LED television set were seized at the airport here and one person was arrested in this connection on Saturday, a top Customs official said.

Acting on intelligence that the precious metal was being smuggled into the country, a 23-year-old air passenger, who arrived from Dubai, was detained and his baggage checked, a press release from the Customs said.

The check yielded the metal, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)