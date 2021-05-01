Left Menu

Chicago police say gun violence is on the rise this year

Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday.Statistics included in a news release from the Chicago Police Department reveal that a troubling rise in gun violence this year shows little sign of slowing down.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:10 IST
Chicago police say gun violence is on the rise this year

Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday.

Statistics included in a news release from the Chicago Police Department reveal that a troubling rise in gun violence this year shows little sign of slowing down. The city had five fewer homicides this April than last April, but the number of shooting victims increased to 299 from 225.

So far this year, 997 people have been shot, compared with 718 last year. The city has had 87 homicides — 31 more than during the same period last year.

However, police did report some encouraging news about carjackings. According to the department, since adding 40 officers and four sergeants to a task force in early January, the number of reports of vehicular hijackings has dropped more than 55%.

“Vehicular hijackings remain a concern, but Chicago is trending in the right direction,” said Superintendent David O. Brown. Police are on pace to seize far more guns than they did last year in the nation's third-largest city, where officers recover more guns annually than are seized in New York and Los Angeles combined. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 3,600 guns seized so far this year represents a 34 per cent increase from the total in the first four months of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denied hospital admission, patients camp under 'peepal' tree 'for oxygen'

A group of people camped under a peepal sacred fig tree here after allegedly being refused admission in a hospital, believing that it emits a higher level of oxygen.Around half-a-dozen people spread their beds under the tree along with thei...

Class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20: CBSE.

Class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20 CBSE....

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care units in France with COVID-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on ...

Phase 3 of vaccination drive rolled out, many states delay process due to shortage of vaccines

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on Saturday though the innoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.While Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021