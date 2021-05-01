Cop injured as militants attack police party in J-K's Anantnag

A police personnel was injured in a militant attack on a police party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Militants opened fire on a police party, which was on COVID-19 curfew duty, at Lazibal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the evening, the official said.

He said the policeman, identified as Ghulam Muhammad, was injured in the attack.

The official said the police party retaliated, but the militants managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

The injured policeman was taken to a hospital and was discharged after first aid, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)