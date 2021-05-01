Left Menu

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:34 IST
At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last month's military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.

Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km (350 miles) from the capitol N'Djamena, banged pots and pans in a show of defiance against the military council that has taken over since Chad's longtime ruler Idriss Deby was killed last month. Police responded by firing into the crowd with live ammunition, civil society sources said.

