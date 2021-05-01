Left Menu

EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:50 IST
EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in COVID-19 cases
The EC's appeal against these remarks was trashed by the division bench of the high court on April 30, leading the poll watchdog to approach the top court. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the critical observations made by the Madras High Court holding it responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, saying the remarks were ''uncalled for, blatant and disparaging''.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah would hear the appeal of the poll panel against the orders of the high court on Monday.

The high court had, on April 26, castigated the EC for the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, holding it ''singularly'' responsible for the spread of the viral disease, called it the ''the most irresponsible institution'' and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The poll panel allowing political parties to take out rallies and organise meetings had led to the surge in COVID cases, the court had observed.

The EC's appeal against these remarks was trashed by the division bench of the high court on April 30, leading the poll watchdog to approach the top court.

''We have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court orders,'' EC's counsel Amit Sharma told PTI.

The EC, in its appeal in the apex court, said the high court's remarks were ''uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory''.

The division bench of the high court, on April 26, made the stinging observation on a plea moved by Tamil Nadu's Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar, who was the AIADMK candidate from Karur in the April 6 Assembly polls, seeking a direction from the authorities concerned to ensure a fair counting of votes on May 2 in his constituency by taking effective steps and ensuring proper arrangements while following the COVID-19 protocols.

Since a total of 77 candidates were in the fray in Karur, it would be very difficult to accommodate their agents in the counting hall. It may affect the observance of the protocols, the petitioner had alleged.

When the EC's counsel told the judges that all necessary steps were being taken, the bench shot back, saying by allowing the political parties to take out rallies and organise meetings, it (commission) had paved the way for a resurgence of the deadly virus.

Irked over the submission made by the EC's counsel that all precautionary measures would be taken at the counting centres, the chief justice replied that the poll panel must be ''singularly'' held responsible for the sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The bench had even said that EC officials may be booked under murder charges.

''Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he will be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees,'' the bench had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 195 new COVID deaths in hospitals over 24 hours

France reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, down from 270 on Friday, while the number of people in intensive care units with the disease fell for the fifth straight day.These trends appeared to support President Emm...

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021