Left Menu

Guj: 18 including 16 coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire in Bharuch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:03 IST
Guj: 18 including 16 coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire in Bharuch

Eighteen persons including 16 COVID-19 patients and two trainee nurses died in a fire at a hospital at Bharuch in Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The state government said a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the fire that destroyed the Intensive Care Unit of Patel Welfare Hospital, run by a charitable trust.

''Sixteen coronavirus patients and two nursing staff were either charred to death or died due to suffocation inside a COVID-19 unit,'' Superintendent of Police Rajendrasinh Chudasama said.

As many as 57 patients were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 facility, out of which 22 were in the ICU on the ground floor when fire broke out around 1 am, probably because of short circuit ,said a hospital official.

Apart from fire brigade personnel, around 100 policemen including 15 officers were deployed at the spot for the rescue operations. The fire was doused within an hour, a civic official said.

Local people and the kin of patients helped in the rescue operation during which dozens of patients were shifted to other facilities by ambulance. Some were brought out of the building on wheelchairs or on make-shift stretchers of cloth.

Police also had to control a nearly 15,000-strong crowd which gathered outside the hospital after hearing about the fire, but no law and order issue was reported, an official release of the Bharuch police said.

The four-storey designated COVID-19 hospital stands on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, 190 km from Ahmedabad.

Assistant Police Commissioner Vikas Suda has been handed over the inquiry into the fire incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced ex- gratia aid of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

He also directed Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) Vipul Mittra and Commissioner of Municipalities Administration Rajkumar Beniwal to conduct inquiry. The two IAS officials arrived at the site on Saturday afternoon and visited the ICU.

The government will also institute a judicial inquiry into the tragedy, Rupani told reporters.

Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani told reporters that round-the-clock use of air conditioners and ventilators has increased the risk of fires at hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident.

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' Modi tweeted.

''I am extremely saddened by the fire accident at a hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to the families of all the people who lost their lives in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Shah said in a tweet.

There were chaotic scenes outside the hospital as the authorities tried to calm down the wailing kin of the victims who blamed the hospital administration for the tragedy.

Inside, there were gut-wrenching sights as some patients had been charred to death beyond recognition on their beds or stretchers.

''The fire was so intense that the ICU ward was almost burnt to the ground. All the equipment inside, including ventilators and the fridge used to store medicines and also the beds were incinerated,'' a witness said.

A relative of a patient who was shifted to the civil hospital was seen looking for his case file in a heap of ashes.

''I am looking for the file so that doctors where he was taken can start his treatment immediately,'' she said.

Several fire incidents have been reported in COVID-19 designated hospitals in Gujarat since the start of the pandemic.

On March 26 this year, four patients died while being shifted after a fire broke out at a hospital in Surat.

Eight Covid-19 patients had died in Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad in August 2020, while five patients had died in a fire at a private hospital in Rajkot in November last year.

COVID-19 patients who died in the fire on Saturday at Bharuch hospital were identified as Saeed Patel, Adam Sarighat, Ibrahim Randera, Yousuf Diwan, Aiasha Jolly, Arefa Mansuri, Shabina Patel, Rashida Morli, Renuka Solanki, Aiasha Patel, Hazrat Valisha Diwan, Julela Ismail Patel, Mehruben Musabhai, Yousuf Belim, Jarina Musabbhai and Mahendra Shrimali.

Madhvi Padhiyar and Farida Khatun, both trainee nurses, also perished In the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHM official sent to judicial custody in bribery case, Kota health officer to be interrogated

A National Health Mission NHM accounts manager, posted at the chief medical and health office in Kota, was on Saturday sent to judicial custody for allegedly receiving a bribe for clearing a bill, officials said.The accused had already take...

France reports 195 new COVID deaths in hospitals over 24 hours

France reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, down from 270 on Friday, while the number of people in intensive care units with the disease fell for the fifth straight day.These trends appeared to support President Emm...

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021