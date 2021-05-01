West Bengal, UP added to Maha govt's list of `places of sensitive origin'

The Maharashtra Government has declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as ''places of sensitive origin'' in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in these two states.

People travelling to Maharashtra from these two states will now have to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.

These two states will be considered ''places of sensitive origin'' till the time the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a `disaster', said the order passed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of the virus and to stop the influx ofother COVID-19 variants into Maharashtra, it said.

The state government had placed Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR and Uttarakhand on this list on April 18.

Travellers arriving from these states must carry negative RT-PCR test report for coronavirus. The Railways is needed to share the data of travellers alighting at various stations in the state with the local disaster management units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)