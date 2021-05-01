Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhand's Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.

On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the banned outfit, a police spokesperson from Chaibasa said.

The police recovered a country-made carbine with bullets from their possession besides mobile phones and pamphlets.

