NHM official sent to judicial custody in bribery case, Kota health officer to be interrogated

PTI | Kota | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A National Health Mission (NHM) accounts manager, posted at the chief medical and health office in Kota, was on Saturday sent to judicial custody for allegedly receiving a bribe for clearing a bill, officials said.

The accused had already taken a bribe allegedly on behalf of chief medical and health officer (CMHO) BS Tanwar, who is also under the scanner in the case.

NHM accounts manager Mahendra Kumar Maliwal (47), posted at the chief medical and health office in Kota, was on Friday evening arrested from his office after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a proprietor of a travel agency, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), ACB, Kota, Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The accused claimed to have demanded and accepted the bribe for CMHO Tanwar, he added.

The travel agency proprietor Avinash Hada (28), a resident of Kunhari area of Kota city, filed a complaint with ACB Kota alleging the CMHO demanded a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh after incurring a three-month bill for four cars hired by the CMHO's office and threatened to dismiss the tender in case the bribe was not given, the ASP said.

The complainant alleged the CMHO mounted pressure through the accounts manager and asked to hand over the amount to Maliwal.

The ACB carried out verification of the complaint on April 15 and laid a trap to arrest the accused CMHO and accounts manager on Friday evening when Maliwal was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for CMHO Tanwar, the ASP said.

When the accused called the CMHO to collect the bribe amount, he did not attend the call. The amount was recovered from the accounts manager's car in the office.

The key accused in the matter is CMHO Tanwar as the complaint was filed against him but he is yet to be booked as an investigation into the matter is underway, ASP Thakur said.

The ASP also added that the accounts manager had already taken Rs 80,000 of the bribe in two instalments of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 each.

Meanwhile, CMHO Tanwar skipped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's video conference that added to speculation of him having been absconded.

