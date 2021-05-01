Left Menu

MP: Comedian withdraws video after outfit run by BJP MLA's son takes offence

A comedian has withdrawn a video from social media platforms after an organisation run by a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs son accused him of hurting religious sentiments.Ranjeet Kaushal, also known as Ranjeet Bhaiya, told PTI on Saturday that he got a call from a person from Hind Rakshak, an outfit run by BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gauds son Eklavya.Eklavya Singh was in news earlier this year when he filed a case against comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly cracking jokes about Hindu deities, leading to the latters arrest.A man rang me up from Eklavya Singhs office.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:26 IST
MP: Comedian withdraws video after outfit run by BJP MLA's son takes offence

A comedian has withdrawn a video from social media platforms after an organisation run by a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

Ranjeet Kaushal, also known as Ranjeet Bhaiya, told PTI on Saturday that he got a call from a person from `Hind Rakshak', an outfit run by BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud's son Eklavya.

Eklavya Singh was in news earlier this year when he filed a case against comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly cracking jokes about Hindu deities, leading to the latter's arrest.

''A man rang me up from Eklavya Singh's office. He told me my video has hurt religious feelings and I have no right to mock a religion. I felt he was right so I apologised and withdrew the video,'' Kaushal said.

''I had no intention to hurt anybody's religious feelings. The video had a message against infanticide in the end,'' the comedian added.

A Hind Rakshak spokesperson said Kaushal withdrew the video about Navratri after the organisation issued him a ''first and last warning''.

It was on Eklavya Singh's complaint that Faruqui and some others were arrested in January for a stand-up act at a cafe in Indore. Faruqui was released after the Supreme Court gave him bail a month later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

Important to back your core group of bowlers: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his sides style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.All-rounder Kieron Pollard 87 ...

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...

Motor racing-Verstappen criticises slippery Portuguese track surface

Max Verstappen criticised the slippery surface of Portugals Algarve circuit as not a lot of fun on Saturday after the Red Bull driver qualified behind both Mercedes cars for Sundays race.The Dutch driver, second in the championship and only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021