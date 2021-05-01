Left Menu

After COVID cases surge, Telangana CM takes health portfolio also

Keeping in view of the Covid-19 scenario in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the health portfolio in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:51 IST
After COVID cases surge, Telangana CM takes health portfolio also
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view of the Covid-19 scenario in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the health portfolio in the state. In a major development, a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered probe against Health Minister Etela Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing, Telangana Governor acting on the Chief Minister's advice on Saturday transferred the portfolio of Medical, Health and Family Welfare from Etela Rajender to the Chief Minister with immediate effect, said the Secretary to Telangana Governor.

Chief Minister Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to be very cautious about Covid surge in the state, asking him to review the issue thrice a day and personally monitor the situation. "The CM instructed the secretary to ensure that there should be no problem in the availability of injections like Remdesivir, vaccines, Oxygen and the beds in the hospitals", said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM has deputed his Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to regularly monitor the Coronavirus pandemic from CMO. The CM also instructed that all the higher officials in the medical and health department should be on high alert and work effectively to free the state from the clutches of Corona as early as possible. Yesterday, to curb the impact of Covid, state government imposed a night curfew in the state that has been extended till 5 am of May 8. The statewide night curfew comes into effect at 9 pm and continues till 5 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

Important to back your core group of bowlers: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his sides style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.All-rounder Kieron Pollard 87 ...

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...

Motor racing-Verstappen criticises slippery Portuguese track surface

Max Verstappen criticised the slippery surface of Portugals Algarve circuit as not a lot of fun on Saturday after the Red Bull driver qualified behind both Mercedes cars for Sundays race.The Dutch driver, second in the championship and only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021